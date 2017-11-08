Quincy University hosts music day

Students interested in studying music got a chance to tour Quincy University's facilities on Wednesday.

They toured the Connie Niemann Center for Music at Quincy University's North 18th Street Campus.

Students got a chance to speak with faculty, and QU students about the opportunities.

Assistant Professor of Music Bill Machold said events like Wednesday's help spark interest in students, and the personal experiences can help convince them to attend QU.

"Students get to meet us and see our facilities and talk to us about the programs, and our groups here, and the ensembles that we offer." Machold said. "A lot of times that one on one contact really can help sway them to come and attend Quincy University."

Machold added that the university is already planning next year's event, and they are also looking into offering it in the spring semester as well.