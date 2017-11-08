Northeast Missouri bridge closes after inspection

A bridge on County Road 313 in Taylor, Missouri was officially closed Wednesday by county officials.

Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said MoDOT inspected the bridge this summer. The results showed the bridge was unsafe and decided to close the bridge for replacement. Bode said this is now on the top of the list for county road projects.

"Talking back and forth with MoDOT their recommendation was to the county was to close the bridge," Bode said. "We agreed for safety purposes. We just don't want any accidents or any bridge failure or something falling through the bridge."

Bode said they will start getting bids for the project in the fall of 2018 and expects the replacement to cost around $1-million.

