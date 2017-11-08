Lawmakers require cursive writing for students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on legislative action in Springfield (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Children in Illinois who start their school careers at keyboards will be required to learn cursive writing.

The Senate voted 42-12 Wednesday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation that students learn cursive writing despite far less long-hand writing these days.

Advocates say printing is not efficient and sloppy and writing will never go out of style. They say lacking an understanding of cursive writing will hinder the ability to read historical documents or family histories.

Critics complained school teachers have too many requirements from the state.

The bill is HB2977 .

2:15 p.m.

The Illinois Senate has endorsed monthly reporting of incoming bills despite a veto by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The Senate's 52-3 vote Wednesday to override the Republican governor's action makes the "debt transparency act" state law beginning Jan. 1.

The plan was pushed by Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza. She says it will help her prioritize bill-paying with the state facing nearly $17 billion in overdue bills.

Current law requires annual reporting in October of bills state agencies had on hand as of June 30. Mendoza says that's too outdated to help her plan.

Rauner vetoed the measure. He accused Mendoza of trying to "micromanage" the governor's budgeting authority. Then he said the program would be too expensive.

There was no discussion before the Senate's override vote.

The bill is HB3649

4:50 a.m.

The Illinois General Assembly returns to work and the Senate will likely take up legislation to require monthly reporting of overdue bills .

A two-year budget stalemate between the Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature left the state with $17 billion in overdue bills.

The "debt-transparency act" has been pushed hard by Democratic state Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Rauner rejected it as a political ploy by Mendoza and says it's too costly.

The House voted unanimously two weeks ago to reverse him.

The General Assembly is back at work Wednesday. A Senate override would require state agencies to report monthly on bills they've incurred.

There's only an annual requirement now which Mendoza says is useless to her office in planning debt payments.

The bill is HB3649 .

