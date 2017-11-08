Truck catches fire after crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Truck catches fire after crash

A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic at an intersection in Hancock County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. 

Hamilton Fire Department firefighter Mike Helenthal said a pickup truck rear-ended a semi hauling grain around 4:30 p.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of 1000 East and 1800 North.

Helenthal said the pickup truck caught on fire. He said nobody was injured in the crash. 

Helenthal said the intersection was back open around 5:30 p.m.

Photos: Jean Brown. 

