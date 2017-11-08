Truck catches fire after crash

The pickup caught on fire.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic at an intersection in Hancock County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton Fire Department firefighter Mike Helenthal said a pickup truck rear-ended a semi hauling grain around 4:30 p.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of 1000 East and 1800 North.

Helenthal said the pickup truck caught on fire. He said nobody was injured in the crash.

Helenthal said the intersection was back open around 5:30 p.m.

Photos: Jean Brown.