New technology to report problems at school

An example of a student writing a message on the app.

P3 Campus can be used online and on a phone app.

Handling bullying and social media threats have been issues for all school districts across the Tri-States. Now, a southeast Iowa school district is adding more resources to fight back against the issues.

The Fort Madison School District will be using P3 Campus, an anonymous reporting app. It allows students to send messages on their phones or computers. Officials hope it limits the problems in the classroom and creates comfort for parents.

This school year, the Fort Madison School District said it has dealt with bullying and students not reporting the issues.



"High school students can be shy," Associate High School Principal Patrick Lamb said. "Kids that want to report often don't because they are intimidated by staff."

But now, there is a better way to report it with P3 Campus, an app that allows parents and students to report any incidents happening at school.

"Students who for whatever reason are uncomfortable coming to an adult or seeing something or saying something, creates an opportunity for them to still divulge and talk about things that they are concerned about," Superintendent Erin Slater said.

The message will go to a threat assessment team, which is made up of school official. Lamb said this is going to be another tool.

"I think it is going to provide a layer to our reporting of student concern that we don't have right now," Lamb said.

Superintendent Erin Slater said the app has worked on other districts across the country, she mentions a specific district out west.

"They had five administrators that were working with the app and it added about two extra reports a week," Slater said. "They were looking into two more reports a week that needed further investigation."

The app will cost the district a little more than $2,000 a school year but, Lamb says you can't put a price tag on safety.

"Everything we do in the building is about kids and for kids," Lamb said. "It's not about the comfort level of the educators, it's about helping students be successful."

The district had a meeting at the middle school and high school on Tuesday and Wednesday night for the parents.

The middle and high school students will learn about it next week in a presentation.

They plan to start accepting reports on November 20.