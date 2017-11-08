New housing development brings change to Fort Madison

Look at the property layout.

If you're struggling to find a home in southeast Iowa, there's a new development on the way.

The housing authority said it's meant to ease the housing crisis in Fort Madison

It's called the Woodland Heights Condominiums.

Dozens of condominiums off Bluff Road will soon overlook Fort Madison.

Developer Michael Mohrfield said people ages 55 and older along with young professional at the hospital are interested because these condos offer a modern look with little maintenance.

"They want to get to work," Mohrfield said. "They want to have their house, turn the key and they are ready to go. This is not only ready to go but there will be maintenance provided with snow, ice removal and grass cutting."

The condos costs anywhere between $200,000 - $300,000.

For a tour call 319-470-2540 or email at info@greenoakdevelopment-ia.com