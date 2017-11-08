National Signing Day: WIU women's basketball adds three, including Mepo's Rogers

(WGEM) -- The Western Illinois women's basketball program has landed one of Iowa's top seniors.



Mediapolis (Iowa) three-time All-State guard Mackenzie Rogers put pen to paper and signed her national letter of intent with the Leathernecks on Wednesday morning.



Rogers holds eight Mediapolis school records, including most points and assists in a game, and most points and assists in a season.



Last year she averaged 23 points and seven assists a game.



Rogers was one of three players who signed with Western.



The Leathernecks also secured signatures from Elizabeth Lutz (California, Mo.) and Juinda Guidinger (Pewaukee, Wis.).