Western's Borrowman taking basketball talents to Lindenwood

BARRY, IL. (WGEM) -- Blair Borrowman knows to be the best you have got to put in plenty of work.



So it should come as no surprise how the Western High School All-State guard became a scholarship athlete on Wednesday.



Borrowman has put in countless hours trying to better her skills and now she's the newest member of the NCAA Division II Lindenwood women's basketball program.



Western's all-time leading scorer chose head coach Tony Francis and the Lions after making her visit to the St. Charles, Missouri campus.



"Coach Francis and his staff just made it really easy to decide (on Lindenwood). When I visited I actually got to have lunch with the (team) and got to a practice, and it felt like home. I felt like I was part of the team," Borrowman said.



"I know it's going to be a challenge. The MIAA is a very tough conference. It's very physical and I'm excited to have to work even harder than I've ever worked before."



Borrowman has averaged double digits at the varsity level the past three years and she's averaged at least 20 points a game the last two seasons.



Following her junior campaign Borrowman was named Second Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.