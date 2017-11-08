Ready to Roll: Payson Seymour volleyball sets sight on state title

PAYSON, IL. (WGEM) -- There are plenty of ways to prove how dominant Payson Seymour volleyball has been this season, including this: in 40 matches the have only lost three sets.



"That takes effort to try to do that every single match because sometimes you get bogged down, and you forget why did I come to play to begin with," head coach Teresa Loos-Tedrow said.



"But when you remember that, and you remember it's for the fun, and the girls have done a great job of doing that, then it shows through."



Leading the charge is a senior class who's helped guide the Lady Indians to a single season school record 39 wins and the program's third state tournament appearance and first in eight years.



"We've been together for a long time and we've put in a lot of work, and a lot of determination," libero Melina Tedrow explained.



"We love each other and support each other."



According to outside hitter Kamryn Flesner, "Just knowing that only four teams are left, and we're here, it feels rewarding because we put so many hours towards it."



Payson has never won a match at the state tournament and this year's group would like nothing more than to change that, and add a second victory to bring home the first state championship in program history.



"I think we're ready for the challenge and we'll just keep working hard everyday to get better," middle blocker Josie Stanford said.



"We have no weak spot. Our bench is strong (and) our whole team is strong. You can count on anybody."



And if you think the Lady Indians are satisfied simply by getting to Redbird Arena you would be sorely mistaken.



"This isn't it. People think this is our goal (to make state), it's not," Flesner said.



"First place is our goal and hopefully we get there."