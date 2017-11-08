Public input wanted at Quincy's Strategic Plan meeting

After nearly a year of research and talking with area residents, Quincy's Strategic Plan is almost done. Thursday is the public's last chance to give input.

The plan will address issues like empty storefronts, hoping to fill them and address other long-terms goals like riverfront development and transportation improvements.

Thursday is your final chance to give feedback on this 10-year plan for the city. The last public hearing will be held at Thyme Square in downtown Quincy. Organizers say they've finished the research and talking with community leaders, it's time to start sharing ideas on how to roll it out. They feel the community needs to step up in this effort.

"This is our chance as a community," Maggie Strong, local facilitator for Quincy's Strategic Planning process, said. "We need to really think about what our future looks like. If we don't make some pretty drastic changes, I don't think we're going to like what we see."

"So we need to think about what we want to do to make this community even better than it is," Strong added.

Strong says parts of this plan will require significant investment, but some can be done in the early stages of the plan. Others will take more time. She says the goal is to present the strategic plan to city council by the end of the year.

The meeting is free to attend. A happy hour will run from 5 to 6 p.m. with refreshments. The presentation begins at 6 p.m.