Work begins for new Adams County Jail

Rubble remains of what used to be part of 6th Street in Quincy.

Construction equipment sits where part of 6th street has been torn out.

Section of 6th Street has been torn out to make way for the new Adams County Jail.

If you're passing through downtown Quincy, you may notice work is underway at the new Adams County Jail site.

Officials say Wednesday crews started tearing up 6th street along with curbs and sidewalks. Once that's done, crews will start moving dirt and drilling piers into the ground to stabilize the area.

Officials say with work beginning, the county won't be able to adjust costs much unless it's through a change order and some are already popping up, like the piers.

"If we can use one of these other designs, we could save $100,000, easily $100,000," Jail Subcommittee member Kent Snider said. "Not only that, but we can cut it down from two months of work to three weeks of work."

The jail subcommittee meets next Tuesday to address some of the proposed change orders. Snider says all of them are cost saving changes.