Bridge on North 24th Street in Quincy nearing completion

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A bridge on Quincy's north side could reopen in the coming days, according to the city's engineer.

The bridge over Cedar Creek on North 24th street closed in August to be replaced. We spotted crews repaving the street Wednesday. Quincy Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte thinks the bridge is close to reopening, though the city isn't a part of the project.

He says it will be a big relief to get it back open. It's forced many to detour including semi drivers and that's caused some problems in other parts of town.

"We've had a couple of tractor trailers knock down the traffic signals at North 12th street," Conte said. "That's happened at least three times and at North 18th once or twice." 

Meanwhile, Conte says the next big project is patching concrete and sealing cracks on 36th Street between Maine and Broadway. He says that's about a month away.

