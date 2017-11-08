Hannibal School Board appoints new member - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal School Board appoints new member

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Ryan Rapp gets sworn in as new member of Hannibal School Board. Ryan Rapp gets sworn in as new member of Hannibal School Board.
Rapp is sworn in as newly appointed board member. Rapp is sworn in as newly appointed board member.
Hannibal School Board hears from 7 candidates vying for the open spot on the board. Hannibal School Board hears from 7 candidates vying for the open spot on the board.
Members of Hannibal School Board listening to candidates make their plea. Members of Hannibal School Board listening to candidates make their plea.
Hannibal School Board meets to fill the vacant spot on committee. Hannibal School Board meets to fill the vacant spot on committee.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal School Board now has a new member. 

Out of seven candidates, the board approved Ryan Rapp. He'll fill the vacant seat left open by Terry Sampson who resigned last month. 

"I have a lot of motivation to help and give back," said Rapp. "I'm on several boards and organizations in the community. I feel like we are here and we need to give back to our community."

Rapp will serve out the remainder of Sampson's term which expires in April of next year. Then the position will come up for election. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.