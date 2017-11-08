Hannibal School Board appoints new member

Hannibal School Board hears from 7 candidates vying for the open spot on the board.

Ryan Rapp gets sworn in as new member of Hannibal School Board.

The Hannibal School Board now has a new member.

Out of seven candidates, the board approved Ryan Rapp. He'll fill the vacant seat left open by Terry Sampson who resigned last month.

"I have a lot of motivation to help and give back," said Rapp. "I'm on several boards and organizations in the community. I feel like we are here and we need to give back to our community."

Rapp will serve out the remainder of Sampson's term which expires in April of next year. Then the position will come up for election.

