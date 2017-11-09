Mark Twain's Lathrom off to UMSL to continue basketball career

CENTER, MO. (WGEM) -- The Missouri-St. Louis women's basketball program has once again dipped into the Tri-State talent pool.



Mark Twain do-it-all standout McKenzie Lathrom signed her national letter of intent with the NCAA Division II program on Wednesday afternoon.



Lathrom is looking forward to the challenge that awaits.



"I'm excited to play at the next level with people that are just as good as me and better," Lathrom said.



"I'm going to like the challenge. I've been wanting to play college basketball since I can remember."



Lathrom has had quite the career at Mark Twain.



She enters her senior season as the program's all-time leading scorer.