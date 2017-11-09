Hannibal's Pfeifer to showcase softball skills at South Dakota State

Hannibal record breaking infielder Olivia Pfeifer signed her national letter of intent with SDSU softball Wednesday afternoon.
HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- Hannibal top notch shortstop Olivia Pfeifer made her softball commitment official Wednesday afternoon.
Pfeifer signed her national letter of intent with South Dakota State.
The First Team All-State infielder hit .522 with 20 runs batted in and stole 39 bases this season.
She couldn't be more ready to become a NCAA Division I athlete.
"I'm really excited to be able to play at the highest level," Pfeifer said.
"It's just a really good feeling knowing that I've worked so hard these past couple of years and that I finally get to play (in college)."
Pfeifer exits the Hannibal program the owner of a combined 17 single season and career records, including the all-time leader in hits, runs, and stolen bases.