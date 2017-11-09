Hannibal's Pfeifer to showcase softball skills at South Dakota S - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Pfeifer to showcase softball skills at South Dakota State

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- Hannibal top notch shortstop Olivia Pfeifer made her softball commitment official Wednesday afternoon.

Pfeifer signed her national letter of intent with South Dakota State.

The First Team All-State infielder hit .522 with 20 runs batted in and stole 39 bases this season.

She couldn't be more ready to become a NCAA Division I athlete.

"I'm really excited to be able to play at the highest level," Pfeifer said. 

"It's just a really good feeling knowing that I've worked so hard these past couple of years and that I finally get to play (in college)."

Pfeifer exits the Hannibal program the owner of a combined 17 single season and career records, including the all-time leader in hits, runs, and stolen bases.

