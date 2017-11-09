School-based healthcare clinic provides treatment for staff and students

A new healthcare facility is open in Hannibal and it's helping to fight the rising cost of insurance.

Hannibal Public Schools held an open house at the PATCH Center Wednesday afternoon. It's a place where staff and students of Hannibal Public Schools can come for healthcare.

Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson said the PATCH Center provides all students and staff, including retired staff, easy access to healthcare.

"It really eliminates any reason why we can't have healthy people at our campus," said Johnson.

Tonya Stamper is a nurse practitioner at the PATCH Center and says the center works like a walk-in clinic. They can usually have a patient in and out the door within 30 minutes.

"We can provide primary care services," said Stamper. "We can be the staff member's or the student's primary care doctor and have them seek all of their healthcare needs here. We will also see strep throats, sinus infections, any of those acute things that strike throughout the year."

Meghan Karr is the principal at Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal and said the center is vital not only from a health standpoint, but an education standpoint as well.

"Teachers and educators take care of themselves not in the best way," said Karr. "They sacrifice and they come to work maybe when they're not feeling their best and this is a great opportunity for them to come and maybe be seen even before school starts and be able to get a prescription for something before it takes hold and really becomes a full blown illness."

The PATCH Center also has a counseling room designed to help students with mental illness.