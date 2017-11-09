Man accused of misusing vets' home resident's money

Police say a Chicago man was arrested this week is accused of misusing money belonging to an Illinois Veterans' Home resident in Quincy.

In a news release, Quincy Police Detective Adam Gibson stated vet's home administration notified QPD that a power of attorney for a resident was possibly misusing his funds. He stated an investigation discovered several thousand dollars in the 79-year-old victim's bank account were possibly misused.

Gibson stated an arrested warrant was issued for John P. Cleary, 55, of Chicago. He stated Cleary was taken into custody Tuesday with the help of the Chicago Police Department.

Cleary faces a charge of financial exploitation of an elderly person, according to the release.

As of Thursday, Cleary was in the the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.