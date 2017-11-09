1 person injured in three-vehicle crash

A crash prompted the closure of Highway 61 in Clark County for more than three hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported one person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Adams County.More >>
Police say a Chicago man was arrested this week is accused of misusing money belonging to an Illinois Veterans' Home resident in Quincy.More >>
Recent car theft victims say they were told by police that those cases were not a priority, so they're taking matters into their own hands.More >>
A Hannibal man was sentenced to prison time on child pornography charges, according to the United States Department of Justice.More >>
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.More >>
A Fort Madison woman was arrested over the weekend on drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
A Macomb man was arrested early Monday morning on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a New London, Missouri, woman was arrested last week for stealing from a student's vehicle.More >>
Authorities say a man was arrested Friday in connection with a Fort Madison stabbing in August.More >>
