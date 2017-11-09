1 person injured in three-vehicle crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

1 person injured in three-vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported one person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Adams County.

In a news release, authorities stated deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 24, at E 1332nd Street in Fowler, Illinois, at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The release stated deputies determined that a female juvenile rear ended a vehicle driven by Racheal D. Dinklage, of Clayton, Illinois. It stated the crash caused Dinklage to rear-end another vehicle driven by James C. Campbell, of Quincy.

Authorities reported the juvenile was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Dinklage was transported to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. 

