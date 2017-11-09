Avoiding chimney fires

Miller says even gas fireplaces should be inspected from year to year.

Low temperatures could mean you may have used your fireplace for the first time this season, but have you had it inspected?

Creosote build-up in chimneys to fireplaces is what could cause a fire to break out in your home if it's not properly cleaned and inspected, according to Cole Miller, a firefighter and certified chimney sweep.

He said his job is to eliminate as much of that creosote as possible which will reduce the risk of a fire.

Miller said having your chimney inspected should be as routine as having your furnace looked at.

"People get their furnace checked every year about this time and if you burn wood on a regular basis or have a wood stove that you like to use, it's best to have it checked every year just like your furnace," explained Miller.

Miller said even gas fireplaces need to be checked from time to time.

He said the newer ones don't burn as dirty as older ones but if you're buying a house or need one installed he says you should at least have that chimney inspected to make sure it's good to go.

Miller inspects 4 to 5 chimneys and wood burning appliances every day this time of year. He said the best way to prevent a chimney fire is to be prepared in case of one.

"Any homeowner, anybody with a house should have a fire extinguisher for kitchen fires or that sort of thing but also for fireplaces," stated Miller. "If you ever did have a flew fire, it's very effective in putting that out and possibly saving your house."

Miller added you should only burn seasoned firewood which is wood that has been able to dry out for at least one season.