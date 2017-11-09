David Adam is the sports editor for The Herald-Whig. He is also a play-by-play announcer for WGEM Sports Radio.

He has held multiple positions at The Herald-Whig since he was hired as part-time sports clerk in 1985. He was a sports writer from December 1987 until August 1997, when he joined the copy desk. He was named news coordinator in October 2004. He also served as Internet Director from August 2009 to September 2010. He was named the sports editor in November 2015.

David has won more than 30 awards for page design and writing.

David is a Quincy native and graduated from Quincy College in 1987 with a degree in communications. He has three daughters. He has coached local youth sports teams more than three decades. He has broadcast local sporting events for WGEM Radio since September 1997, and he is the official scorer for the Quincy Gems, a summer collegiate league baseball team.

Contact David at dadam@whig.com or (217) 221-3376.