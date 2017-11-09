Palmyra Shopko closing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra Shopko closing

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Shoppers in the Palmyra Shopko. (File Photo) Shoppers in the Palmyra Shopko. (File Photo)
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Shopko in Palmyra, Missouri, will soon be closing its doors, according to company officials.

Spokesperson Michelle Hansen said the pharmacy will close Nov. 16, with liquidation sales for the store beginning Nov. 17. She said the expected closure date is in February.

Hansen said a lack of sales is the reason for the closure. 

"The sales and profit in that location did not meet our planned expectations," Hansen said. 

Hansen said Shopko stores typically employ 25 full and part time employees. She said the company will assist those interested in transferring to open positions at other locations and will provide severance benefits. 

The store originally opened in 2012, according to Hansen. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.