Palmyra Shopko closing

Shopko in Palmyra, Missouri, will soon be closing its doors, according to company officials.

Spokesperson Michelle Hansen said the pharmacy will close Nov. 16, with liquidation sales for the store beginning Nov. 17. She said the expected closure date is in February.

Hansen said a lack of sales is the reason for the closure.

"The sales and profit in that location did not meet our planned expectations," Hansen said.

Hansen said Shopko stores typically employ 25 full and part time employees. She said the company will assist those interested in transferring to open positions at other locations and will provide severance benefits.

The store originally opened in 2012, according to Hansen.