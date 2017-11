Emily Box (Holy Trinity) – Box had a match best 25 kills in the Lady Crusaders’ state quarterfinal win over Starmont, and she backed it up with 14 more in their loss to top-ranked Janesville that ended their season in the Iowa Class 1A semifinals.

Sydney Hummert (QND) – The sophomore continued her steady play as the Lady Raiders fell just short, losing to St. Thomas More in the championship match. Hummert posted 12 kills in the loss and also had six kills and seven digs in their semifinal win.

Caleb Lapsley (Clark County) – Make it eight straight wins now for the Indians and a spot in the Missouri Class 2 semifinals. Lapsley had 218 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns, including a 90-yard run to open the scoring, against North Callaway.

Cole Pennewell (Monroe City) – Coming back from an illness that kept him off the field through a majority of the district action for the Panthers, the back rumbled for 151 yards and a touchdown Saturday at Westran on just nine carries as they advanced.