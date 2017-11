Blair Borrowman (Western-Payson) -- The senior led the way to a 3-0 start on the season for the new girls basketball co-op program. She averaged 24 points per game for the week.

London Brunk (Clark County) -- The Indians QB was 6-for-10 passing, throwing for one touchdown and running another one in before he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with concussion symptoms during their state semifinal loss.

Laney Lantz (Central-Southeastern) -- The junior kicked off her season with a 37-point performance in win over Brown County, and backed it up with 21 points in a loss to West Hancock on Wednesday.