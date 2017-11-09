Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 14

Place your vote now from the candidates below for Week 14 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
WGEM Web Poll
Who should be this week's WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week? Choose from the candidates below and thanks for voting!
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Blair Borrowman (Western-Payson) – Despite suffering their first loss of the season this week, she led her team to the championship of the Lady Hornet Classic with a win over host Brown County on Saturday, and was named MVP of the tournament.
14%
151 votes
Baylee Clampitt (Illini West) – Clampitt led the Chargers to the title at the Brimfield Tournament with 11 points in a low scoring, overtime win over the host on Saturday. She had scoring nights of 27 and 18 earlier in the tournament.
2%
17 votes
Carter Fayhee (Macomb) – The Bombers went 3-2 at the Crimson Classic in Jacksonville last week. In the three wins, Fayhee averaged nearly 22 points per game.
2%
18 votes
Drake Hammel (West Hancock) – The Titans started the season 5-0 and won the Spoon River Tip-Off Classic, as Hammel hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and had 19 points Saturday to edge Bushnell-Prairie City.
4%
43 votes
Cole Pennewell (Monroe City) –The Panthers used a familiar script to win the Missouri Class 1 state football title. They played stellar defense and Pennewell posted 148 yards rushing on 26 carries and a touchdown. He also blocked a punt and had a sack.
35%
366 votes
Jackson Porter (Illini West) – The Charger put up some big numbers, scoring 37 points on Tuesday and 30 more on Friday, to set a new tournament scoring record at the Saukee Turkey Tournament in Pittsfield.
13%
134 votes
Jaeden Smith (QHS) – Smith was named MVP of their Thanksgiving Tournament, as he handled the point guard duties the last two nights in the absence of the injured Aaron Shoot. Smith also hit eight 3-pointers for 24 points on Friday and added 15 on Saturday
6%
67 votes
Trevor Voss (Payson) – The Indians won the Saukee Turkey Tournament thanks in large part to Voss, who put up 16 and 24 points in wins early in the week and then finished strong with 30 points on Saturday in a big win over Pittsfield.