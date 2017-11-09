Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 14

Blair Borrowman (Western-Payson) – Despite suffering their first loss of the season this week, she led her team to the championship of the Lady Hornet Classic with a win over host Brown County on Saturday, and was named MVP of the tournament.

Baylee Clampitt (Illini West) – Clampitt led the Chargers to the title at the Brimfield Tournament with 11 points in a low scoring, overtime win over the host on Saturday. She had scoring nights of 27 and 18 earlier in the tournament.

Carter Fayhee (Macomb) – The Bombers went 3-2 at the Crimson Classic in Jacksonville last week. In the three wins, Fayhee averaged nearly 22 points per game.

Drake Hammel (West Hancock) – The Titans started the season 5-0 and won the Spoon River Tip-Off Classic, as Hammel hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and had 19 points Saturday to edge Bushnell-Prairie City.

Cole Pennewell (Monroe City) –The Panthers used a familiar script to win the Missouri Class 1 state football title. They played stellar defense and Pennewell posted 148 yards rushing on 26 carries and a touchdown. He also blocked a punt and had a sack.

Jackson Porter (Illini West) – The Charger put up some big numbers, scoring 37 points on Tuesday and 30 more on Friday, to set a new tournament scoring record at the Saukee Turkey Tournament in Pittsfield.

Jaeden Smith (QHS) – Smith was named MVP of their Thanksgiving Tournament, as he handled the point guard duties the last two nights in the absence of the injured Aaron Shoot. Smith also hit eight 3-pointers for 24 points on Friday and added 15 on Saturday