Chandler Bevans (Clark County) – The Indians won twice this week and Bevans led the way both times, with 25 points against Putnam County and 26 over Schuyler County.

Kamryn Flesner (Western-Payson) – The Wildcats continue to prove they are more than the Blair Borrowman show. Flesner posted 18 points each in their wins over Van-Far and Calhoun and ended with a big 31-point/13-rebound performance in a win over Hannibal

Dezi Jones (Hannibal) – Despite the Pirates dropping all three of their games at the Troy Tournament, Jones kept them in every game with scoring nights of 26, 27 and a career-high 39 to open the week.

Laney Lantz (Central-Southeastern) – Two more wins for the Lady Panthers and Lantz continues to be their driving force with 28 points against Liberty and another 21 while topping Macomb.

McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain) – The senior hasn’t stopped scoring since she started playing at the varsity level. This week was no different, as she dropped 37 points in a loss to Palmyra and 31 in Friday’s win over Marion County.