Students, university officials react to new student loan bill of rights law

A major award was given to a major player in Tri-State economic development on Thursday.More >>
A local food pantry is in need of food as they gear up for the winter months. Students are stepping up to fill the shelves. Hundreds of food items fill the bleachers at Western Elementary School in Barry, as students hold a food drive.More >>
Search and rescue crews are using new equipment as they continue to look for a missing boater.More >>
If you like to go golfing at Westview Golf Course in Quincy, be ready to pay more next year.More >>
Illinois legislators recently passed a student loan bill of rights to help protect students.More >>
Illinois will honor 200 veterans who've gone "above and beyond the call of duty" as part of the state's bicentennial celebration.More >>
Shopko in Palmyra, Missouri, will soon be closing its doors, according to company officials.More >>
The WGEM StormTrak Weather Team of meteorologists is getting you and your family prepared for winter.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported one person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Adams County.More >>
