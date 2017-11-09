Crash closes Hwy 61 in Clark County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crash closes Hwy 61 in Clark County

Submitted photo of the crash scene.
Scene of the crash. (Submitted photo)
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A crash prompted the closure of Highway 61 in Clark County for more than three hours Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the accident happened seven miles south of Wayland in Clark County around 3:25 p.m.

Sgt. Eric Brown with MSHP said at least one person was injured and was airlifted.

It appeared a grain truck and semi were involved. The semi was partially in the median and extended across two lanes, while the grain truck was in the median.

MoDOT reported that the road was back open around 7:30 p.m.

The highway patrol's crash report released Thursday night said a 1995 Peterbilt tractor trailer pulled into the path of a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer in the northbound lanes. The report says the Freightliner's driver, Charles McCann, 32, partially ejected during the collision and was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.     

