Search continues for missing boater

The Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps is working with Christian Aid Ministries and using both of their sonars.

Search and rescue crews are using new equipment as they continue to look for a missing boater.

They're revisiting areas on the Mississippi River they've already searched trying to find 19-year-old Ean Reinold who disappeared almost a month ago.

Glenn Sanders of the Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps said crews are getting help from rescuers with an Amish and Mennonite group. They're using two sonar devices to search from Quincy's Lock and Dam to the spot where Reinold's boat capsized.

"We were fortunate to get the Christian Aid Ministries back again," said Sanders. "Their sonar's several generations ahead of what ours is, so it gives us a lot clearer picture."

Sanders wants hunters and fishermen on the river to keep their eyes open for anything they might have overlooked.