Local golf course seeking new business opportunity

With fewer people hitting the links at a Barry, Illinois golf course, they're looking at new ways to attract business.

The owners at Bow Lake Golf Course said they've seen a decline in golfers in the last few years. They've already added sand volleyball and video gambling machines to keep the golf course running.

Now, owner Bill Bainter said they want to build a club house closer to the interstate to attract more golfers, but they need a new road to do that.

"As a small town, the one asset we do have is the fact that we are on the interstate," Bainter said. "Business wise, we need to be more conscious that we need to take advantage of the highway business."

City officials said they are in the very early stages of discussions and don't have a set plan for a new road.

