Local golf course seeking new business opportunity - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local golf course seeking new business opportunity

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bow Lake Golf Course Bow Lake Golf Course
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With fewer people hitting the links at a Barry, Illinois golf course, they're looking at new ways to attract business.

The owners at Bow Lake Golf Course said they've seen a decline in golfers in the last few years. They've already added sand volleyball and video gambling machines to keep the golf course running. 

Now, owner Bill Bainter said they want to build a club house closer to the interstate to attract more golfers, but they need a new road to do that.

"As a small town, the one asset we do have is the fact that we are on the interstate," Bainter said. "Business wise, we need to be more conscious that we need to take advantage of the highway business."

City officials said they are in the very early stages of discussions and don't have a set plan for a new road.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.