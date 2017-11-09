Quincy Park Board approves fee increases - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Park Board approves fee increases

Posted:
Golfers will have to pay more to golf by 2018. Golfers will have to pay more to golf by 2018.
Adult and senior season pass prices will increase by $20. Adult and senior season pass prices will increase by $20.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you like to go golfing at Westview Golf Course in Quincy, be ready to pay more next year.

The Quincy Park District Board voted last night to raise fees at the course. In 2018, prices for a senior or adult season pass will rise by $20. Junior passes will increase by $5.

The Park District said the fee hike is necessary to make sure Westview stays the premier public golf course in the region.

"So when we host events, such as the Little People's, when we host the Tri-State Pro-AM, when we have all of these folks who come in and want to use our course for their large events, and also when mom, dad, and the kids want to come around and putt around, we want it to be as nice as it can be," Quincy Park Board President Bob Gough said.

The new rates at Westview are:

  • Adult season passes will be $730
  • Senior season pass will be $630
  • Junior season pass jumps to $255
  • Junior summer pass will be $15

Rates will also go up at other Park District Location.

  • Miniature golf prices will increase to:
    • youth will be $4.75 
    • teens and adults will be $5.50 
  • Bike rentals will increase to:
    • an hour will be $5.25 
    • three hours will be $12.25 
  • Indian Mounds Pool admission prices will increase to:
    • youth, seniors and veterans will be $4.75 
    • adults will be $5.25
    • individual season pass will be $55
    • family pass will be $170 
    Shelter Fees will be $35 for gatherings of 100 people or fewer
  • Batting cage tokens will be $2.75
  • Paddle boat rentals per half-hour will be $5.25 
  • Kayak rentals per half-hour will be $7.75 
    Slips at Art Keller Marina for an annual 20-by-10 foot slip will be $600
  • Trailer storage fees will be $80
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.