Quincy Park Board approves fee increases

Golfers will have to pay more to golf by 2018.

If you like to go golfing at Westview Golf Course in Quincy, be ready to pay more next year.

The Quincy Park District Board voted last night to raise fees at the course. In 2018, prices for a senior or adult season pass will rise by $20. Junior passes will increase by $5.

The Park District said the fee hike is necessary to make sure Westview stays the premier public golf course in the region.

"So when we host events, such as the Little People's, when we host the Tri-State Pro-AM, when we have all of these folks who come in and want to use our course for their large events, and also when mom, dad, and the kids want to come around and putt around, we want it to be as nice as it can be," Quincy Park Board President Bob Gough said.

The new rates at Westview are:

Adult season passes will be $730

Senior season pass will be $630

Junior season pass jumps to $255

Junior summer pass will be $15

Rates will also go up at other Park District Location.