Thomas A. Oakley recognized for contributions to the Tri-States

A major award was given to a major player in Tri-State economic development on Thursday.

Herald-Whig Publisher Thomas A. Oakley became the first recipient of the Thomas A. Oakley Award for Economic Innovation.

The award was presented to Oakley by the Great River Economic Development Foundation.

The award recognizes Oakley's many contributions to the Tri-States, especially with developing transportation.

"His influence, and his tireless efforts on behalf of this community are something that's unparalleled of in my business career." GREDF President Marcel Wagner said.

"To have been able to create a highway network, three major highways across here, and be a part of that was probably my proudest achievement other than the fact that our company has grown dramatically." Thomas A. Oakley said.

Oakley is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of WGEM's parent company Quincy Media, Incorporated.

He plans to retire at the end of this year from his current role of Publisher of the Herald-Whig.

He will remain a member of the QMI Board of Directors.