Thomas A. Oakley recognized for contributions to the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thomas A. Oakley recognized for contributions to the Tri-States

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Oakley received the award on Thursday. Oakley received the award on Thursday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A major award was given to a major player in Tri-State economic development on Thursday.

Herald-Whig Publisher Thomas A. Oakley became the first recipient of the Thomas A. Oakley Award for Economic Innovation.

The award was presented to Oakley by the Great River Economic Development Foundation.

The award recognizes Oakley's many contributions to the Tri-States, especially with developing transportation.

"His influence, and his tireless efforts on behalf of this community are something that's unparalleled of in my business career." GREDF President Marcel Wagner said.

"To have been able to create a highway network, three major highways across here, and be a part of that was probably my proudest achievement other than the fact that our company has grown dramatically." Thomas A. Oakley said.

Oakley is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of WGEM's parent company Quincy Media, Incorporated.

He plans to retire at the end of this year from his current role of Publisher of the Herald-Whig.

He will remain a member of the QMI Board of Directors.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.