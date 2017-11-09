Quincy High's Wingerter finds a home right in her backyard

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Roni Wingerter made it a point to get involved as much as possible at a place that she eventually decided to call home.



The Quincy High School star softball player was a regular at Quincy University softball camps.



Wingerter officially capped off the recruitment process Thursday afternoon by signing her national letter of intent with the Lady Hawks.



She says she felt right at home at Mart Heinan Softball Complex and choosing QU means her focus can get back to preparing for her senior season.



"I've been waiting for this moment for a really long time. It's definitely a stress reliever. I feel like I have something huge lifted off my shoulders but I'm so excited at the same time, just to be able to play for fun and not be so stressed out," Wingerter said.



"I'm really thankful for my parents. They put as much work as I did into this and having all the support here today just made it so much better."



Wingerter says the decision to stay home allows her family to continue watching her excel on the diamond.