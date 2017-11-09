5 hurt, including children, after northeast Missouri crash

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says five people were sent to the hospital, including a toddler and infant, after two vehicles collided on Highway 61 in Ralls County Wednesday afternoon.



Troopers stated the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. four miles south of Hannibal.

The crash report stated a Chevrolet Silverado in the southbound lanes slowed down to let a vehicle in front of it turn left when the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended the Silverado.



The driver in the Silverado, Angela Bailey, 40, and her toddler, Dusty Luke, suffered moderate injuries, according to the crash report. They were taken to Hannibal Regional.



Three people in the Tahoe were also taken to Hannibal Regional. The crash report stated driver Kendall Nichelsen, 23, Treaster Alexander, 23, and an infant, Kinsley Nichelson suffered moderate injuries.



Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report, except passenger Treaster Alexander.

The crash report also stated the Silverado had extensive damage and the Tahoe was totaled.

