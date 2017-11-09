Hannibal's Tree of Lights Campaign underway - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal's Tree of Lights Campaign underway

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Salvation Army has officially kicked off the season of giving with the start of their annual Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign. 

The organization held a campaign kick-off event Thursday night at the Hannibal Nutrition Center. This year's campaign goal is $100,000, the same as last year.

All of the money is going to assist families in Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe and Shelby counties. 

"This money that we raise at Christmas not only serves during this season, this Christmas season, but it helps us spread Christmas cheer throughout the year," said Major Andy Miller. 

Volunteers will begin collecting donations in the red kettles on Friday. The campaign ends on December 31. 

