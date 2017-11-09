Consultants unveil some detail on Quincy's Strategic Plan

Mayor Kyle Moore looks on at the presentation of the Quincy Strategic Plan.

Quincy residents got the chance Thursday to look into the future of the Gem City.

The city held its final public hearing on the Quincy Strategic Plan. Consultants didn't go into great detail on the plan, but the price tag on these initiatives could cost over $100 million.

Consultants broke the plan down into four categories: Jobs, Development, Place and Riverfront and Greenspace and said each feeds on the other. Some of the ideas include using incentives to get people to remodel older buildings, making it easier and more attractive to walk downtown, and developing the riverfront.

Despite the high price tag, consultants say that big investment could bring in millions more in the future.

"It all doesn't have to get funded in year one," Matt Wetli, a principal for Development Strategies who's heading the plan, said. "It can't. So we're going to have to be strategic and make investments year after year. There's a number of different tools and the community can choose."

Consultants also said the city needs to focus retail into the spaces they already have because creating a one-stop place for shoppers will boost retail sales. Consultant offered the audience some statistics, saying the downtown area leads the city in retail sale dollars.

Other initiatives include connecting areas of town with signage to increase accessibility for tourists, encouraging more startup businesses and attracting more businesses to improve diverse jobs.