Illinois agency looking to help veterans find jobs

If you're a veteran looking for work, the Illinois Department of Employee Security is passing along an important reminder as Veterans' Day is coming up.

One way to find a job is through IDES. Each of the IDES offices has a veterans outreach coordinator that can help you look for work or set up job training.

Officials say there are also grants veterans can sign up for to go back to school.

"You've done so much for us," Bob Gough with IDES said. "Please come let us help you now because you've given everything you can to us. This is the least we can do to help get you back in a job to take care of your family or take care of yourself."

On the IDES website, veterans will find a section that includes links to services and an office near them.