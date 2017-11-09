Illinois agency looking to help veterans find jobs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois agency looking to help veterans find jobs

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bob Gough with IDES shows off links to help veterans. Bob Gough with IDES shows off links to help veterans.
IDES sign displayed on the office door. IDES sign displayed on the office door.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you're a veteran looking for work, the Illinois Department of Employee Security is passing along an important reminder as Veterans' Day is coming up.

One way to find a job is through IDES. Each of the IDES offices has a veterans outreach coordinator that can help you look for work or set up job training.

Officials say there are also grants veterans can sign up for to go back to school. 

"You've done so much for us," Bob Gough with IDES said. "Please come let us help you now because you've given everything you can to us. This is the least we can do to help get you back in a job to take care of your family or take care of yourself."

On the IDES website, veterans will find a section that includes links to services and an office near them.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.