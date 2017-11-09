Illini West's Artman, Bryan make Division I commitments official

CARTHAGE, IL. (WGEM) -- Illini West has had its fair share of NCAA Division I athletes but two signing on the same day, and in the same sport, is not exactly an annual occurrence in Carthage.



Then again when you have talent good enough to win a state championship big time programs come calling.



Connor Artman and Jacob Bryan signed their national letters of intent together in the sport of track and field Thursday.



Artman to Notre Dame and Bryan to Southern Illinois.



"I know Notre Dame has unbelievable opportunities and they can prepare me for anything I want to do in the future, and they can set me up for success," Artman said.



"That was a huge thing."



According to Bryan, "It feels good to be committed and not have to think about it anymore. I really connected with the coach. He's younger and just seemed like a better fit. I really connected with the team and they have really nice facilities."



Artman and Bryan may have been busy finalizing plans to compete at the collegiate level but there's plenty on their minds before the high school careers come to an end.



In the spring they will try and defend the Chargers' Class 1A state title.