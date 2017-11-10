Big Day at B-PC: Spartans trio make future intentions known

BUSHNELL, IL. (WGEM) -- It was a big day at Bushnell-Prairie City on Thursday.



Three senior Spartans made their future intentions known during a national signing day ceremony at the high school.



Taylor Larson is taking her track and field talents to Central Missouri, SaVannah Serven is bound for Kansas in the sport of rowing, and Katie Fitch will put her softball abilities on display at Robert Morris.



"In high school I've never really had competition and I know that whenever I go to (Central Missouri) I know I'll have more competition," Larson said. "I think I'll adapt well and it will help me progress as an athlete."



According to Serven, "Everybody is unique on their team. They don't look for one thing. They look for everything. They look for different sizes, different strengths, and capabilities. I think that's definitely something I'm going to very good at."



Fitch added: "I think I'll fit in the program very well. Right now they only have one catcher, so I'm hoping to get to make an immediate impact on the team, and I'll also get time in the outfield."



Larson will pursue a marketing degree, Serven is leaning towards a biology or bio-chemistry major, and Fitch will focus on behavioral sciences and hopes to one day work with children with special needs.