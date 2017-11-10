Thursday's Area Scores - November 9 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - November 9

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Volleyball**

(IGHSAU)
-- Class 1A State Semifinals
5) Holy Trinity: 0
1) Janesville: 3
25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Emily Box: 14 kills
Maya Rashid: 26 assists
Mya Lawlor: 20 digs
Lady Crusaders: (38-6)


**College Basketball, Men's**

Culver-Stockton: 83
William Woods: 95
Mike Johnson: 21 pts
Wildcats: (1-3)


**College Soccer, Men's**

-- Summit League Championship, Semifinals
Omaha: 2
Western Illinois: 0
Leathernecks: (5-10-1)

