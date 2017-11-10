Woman injured in Lewis Co. crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman injured in Lewis Co. crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Missouri woman was injured in a Lewis County crash Thursday night, the crash report stated.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened on Highway C, three miles west of LaGrange, at 9 p.m. 

The crash report stated a vehicle driven Kelly Moline, 41, of Fenton, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck a pickup driven by Larry Sparks, 71, of Ewing, Missouri.

The report stated Molina was taken to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.

No citations were listed on the report. It stated both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

