Woman injured in Lewis Co. crash

The Fort Madison Police Department reported Thursday that two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery back in January.More >>
The judge in a Marion County murder case denied a request to allow cameras in the courtroom during the trial.More >>
A Missouri woman was injured in a Lewis County crash Thursday night, the crash report stated.More >>
A crash prompted the closure of Highway 61 in Clark County for more than three hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported one person was injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Adams County.More >>
Police say a Chicago man was arrested this week is accused of misusing money belonging to an Illinois Veterans' Home resident in Quincy.More >>
Recent car theft victims say they were told by police that those cases were not a priority, so they're taking matters into their own hands.More >>
A Hannibal man was sentenced to prison time on child pornography charges, according to the United States Department of Justice.More >>
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.More >>
A Fort Madison woman was arrested over the weekend on drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
