Camera request denied in local murder case

The judge in a Marion County murder case denied a request to allow cameras in the courtroom during the trial.

Timothy Brokes faces charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting Brittany Gauch and her husband, Aaron, last year.

Brittany Gauch died as a result of her injuries and her husband was seriously injured.

Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd issued the denial in a court order Thursday night. The order comes after a hearing last week where members of the media, including WGEM News, urged the judge to consider the request.

The request also included the use of social media in the courtroom and streaming the proceedings live.

In the court order, Shepherd cited Missouri Supreme Court Operating Rule 16.02 (b). The order stated the following:

The Court finds, pursuant to Court Operating Rule 16, that a video camera and audio recorder in the courtroom, live-streaming of the proceedings, live social media from the trial, and live tweeting of the proceedings, would 'materially interfere with the rights of the parties to a fair trial.'

The prosecution announced in September the death penalty would be sought in the case. Brokes is scheduled for court again Nov. 27.