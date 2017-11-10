Woman dies in Monroe Co. fire

Ammber Berrey leaves behind two kids and a husband.

Relatives of the Berrey family say everything inside the home is destroyed.

The Monroe County Coroner said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was so extreme, it blew out all the windows on the mobile home.

This is the mobile home that caught fire on Monroe Road 857.

A woman died in a fire Thursday afternoon near Paris, Missouri, according to the coroner.

Monroe County Coroner Jim Reinhard said the fire broke out in a mobile home off Highway 24, just west of Paris. He said the home was fully engulfed in fire at one point.

Crews were called to the fire shortly after 3 p.m.

Family and friends identified the victim as Ammber Berrey.

The cause of the Berrey's death was also not available.

"We're going to do an autopsy over at the medical examiner's office in Columbia (Missouri)," Reinhard said.

A family friend told WGEM News Berrey leaves behind a family.

"She leaves behind 2 little kids, a husband and family that are just heartbroken and devastated," the family friend stated.

Paris Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Jones declined to comment on the fire.

WGEM News reached out to Sheriff David Hoffman for comment, but he was not immediately available.

A relative of the Berrey family says a GoFundMe has been set up to help Ammber's husband and two kids. Below is a detail of what the family is asking for in the form of donations:

- Girl's Clothes: Size 12 pants, size 4 shoes, size 12/14 shirts

- Boy's Clothes: Size 8 pants, size 2 shoes or boot, size 9/10 shirts

- Men's Clothes: Size 34 x 32 pants, size 11 shoe or boot, size Medium shirt