'Be Prepared': Winter sun dangers

If you're packing up the sunscreen as we go into the winter months, local dermatologists say you should think twice.

Even though the sun's UV rays are not as intense in the winter, we're still exposed to them. Dermatologists say the risk for skin cancer does not stop during cold weather.

They say it's important to wear sunscreen year-round. They also have a warning for people who spend hours either playing in the snow or shoveling it.

"Snow and ice can be reflective of ultraviolet light, so you can actually get twice as much sun on your face as you would any other time of year," Quincy Medical Group Dermatologist Dr. Anna Levin said. "Just because it's a little cooler out doesn't necessarily mean that you are getting any less ultraviolet light, which is what we are trying to protect ourselves from."

It's also important to know that even on cloudy days, you are still exposed to UV rays and can be sunburned.

Below are sun protection tips from SkinCancer.org: