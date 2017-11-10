'Be Prepared': First responders prepare

Local emergency management crews are hard at work preparing for the winter season.

Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said his team has been reviewing response plans. They've also been looking at procedures and making sure they're updated.

Simon said the winter season brings a whole new set of hazards and everyone needs to be ready.

"It does have a little bit of a different twist," Simon said. "It's colder outside. Travel is likely to be hampered with either ice or snow, so there are some special considerations on how we look at that. So we want to make sure we are refreshed on those policies and procedures."

Adams County Emergency Management wants to make sure you're prepared for any winter weather hazards. Tips include:

When traveling, keep gas above a quarter of a tank.

Have a 3-5 days supply of food and water in your car.

Have a battery-operated radio and flashlight with extra batteries.

Keep your exhaust clear if your are stuck in the snow.

SNOW PLOW PROCEDURE EXPLAINED

Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said his department works with a weather command center near Chicago.

"They basically monitor the weather for us," McClean said. "They contact me if something is coming through."

McClean said he usually gets about two hours notice from the center.

"That determines when I call the guys in," McClean said. "It takes about 45 minutes once I make the call for them to get in."

McClean said he also monitors the weather and forecasts himself. He said there must be between at least 1 and 1 1/2 inches of snow to plow streets.

McClean said crews usually work in 12-hour shifts. He said they work on schools, the hospital, snow emergency routes and the main streets first. Crews then move to secondary streets.

EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE PROCEDURE

McClean said the mayor makes the call on issuing a snow emergency. He said it's a judgment call if there's more than three inches of snow on the ground.

Once a snow emergency is declared, people can be ticketed for not moving their vehicle. Vehicles can also be towed.

McClean said it makes a big difference without vehicles as obstacles.

"It makes it a lot easier for us to clear roads," McClean said. "You don't have to go in and out between cars or plow cars in."

Below is the Quincy emergency snow route map: