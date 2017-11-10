Local school hosts 'Take a Vet to School Day'

Students had the chance to take part in boot camp as well.

Students at Central Junior High, near Camp Point, Illinois, spent Friday morning honoring veterans, and talking with them.

That was all a part of Take a Vet to School Day. The annual event is in its tenth year.

Students like Olivia East got a chance to take part in boot camp, and also hear from veterans.

"I really like it." East said. "I think it's a good opportunity for kids to learn what can happen, and they get to learn if they want to go or not."



Both active, and retired military members went to the school, where they were greeted warmly by students.

"It's awesome." Sgt. Shana Hunt of the Illinois Army National Guard said. "It's a sense of pride, and you're in your hometown, and it's great that you have the support of your local community. It's awesome."

Veterans like Don Wallace, who served in the military police, said being able to share their stories with students means a lot.

"I think it's pride." Wallace said. "A lot of it's pride, serving for your country, and for your fellow man, so I think that's what it really means."

Students East said the lesson was not only enjoyable, it gave them a chance to show appreciation.

"I'm glad that they gave us our freedom." East said. "So I'm just happy that they get to come to this, and have fun."

Wallace said the event was yet another instance of how the Tri-states treats its veterans.

"It gave me a lot of pride to think of these young children coming up from the rural area, and how much they care."

Teacher Amanda Shoopman said allowing students to put a face with the many veterans that have served our country is a great lesson, and it's something they look forward to every year.

"We can read about it all that we want, but we don't always get to hear the personal stories." Shoopman said. "And so for the kids to actually see that this actually happened to real people, and not just people in history books, it makes them come alive for them."

The school wants to continue the tradition next year.