Students raise money for Great River Honor Flight

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local organization that serves veterans got a big donation from students.

The school presented the great river honor flight with a check for $1,225 on Friday.

Over the past week, students had been raising money through a bake sale. 

Teacher Amanda Shoopman said the students wanted to show their appreciation for veterans, and allow more veterans to take a flight to Washington D.C.

"We showed them a video on what the Great River Honor Flight is, and what it does for the veterans." Shoopman said. "And we talked about how you know some veterans weren't really welcomed home, and so now that gives them the chance to feel welcome, and feel respected."

To this date, the Great River Honor Flight has been able to fly 1,484 veterans on 45 missions to see their memorials in Washington D.C.

