Red kettles return

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The sound of bells ringing is back across the Tri-States.

The red kettles are back for the the Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign. Thursday night was Hannibal's kick off and they revealed their goal of $100,000. Quincy's goal will be revealed at their kick off next Thursday. The Salvation Army said these donations remain local. 

"So that goes towards our Thanksgiving community dinner, our Christmas Day community dinner, our toy town, our Christmas food baskets for all those people to help give them and their families a better Christmas," said Jeremy Koren with the Salvation Army.

For more information on how to volunteer and sign up click here.

