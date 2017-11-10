Local group honors veterans with 1,000 flags - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local group honors veterans with 1,000 flags

Posted:
The Quincy Exchange Club set up Flags on Friday at Madison Park. The Quincy Exchange Club set up Flags on Friday at Madison Park.
They say these flags are to honor veterans. They say these flags are to honor veterans.
A total of 1000 flags were put up in Madison Park. Courtesy of the WGEM News Drone. A total of 1000 flags were put up in Madison Park. Courtesy of the WGEM News Drone.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Exchange Club put up 1,000 American flags in Madison Park on Friday to honor veterans.

"One of the things in the exchange club is patriotism," said Art Awerkamp a chairman of the Quincy Exchange Club. "One of the things we really try to promote and put back in our community and get the flags out for the veterans to just let them know that we appreciate what they've done for us."

He said this is also to help promote their Flags of Honor event where they rent out flags for people to put in their yards during the summer holidays.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.