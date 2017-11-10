Local group honors veterans with 1,000 flags

The Quincy Exchange Club put up 1,000 American flags in Madison Park on Friday to honor veterans.

"One of the things in the exchange club is patriotism," said Art Awerkamp a chairman of the Quincy Exchange Club. "One of the things we really try to promote and put back in our community and get the flags out for the veterans to just let them know that we appreciate what they've done for us."

He said this is also to help promote their Flags of Honor event where they rent out flags for people to put in their yards during the summer holidays.

