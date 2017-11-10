Local school hosts soup competition to support veterans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local school hosts soup competition to support veterans

Chaddock School used a soup competition to help support local veterans on Friday.

It's the school's 4th annual Vittles for Vets. The staff prepared different types of soups for students to taste, then they voted for their favorite soup. The school said staff who participated donated to support The Great River Honor Flight. They said the community gives so much to students and this is one way they can return the favor.

"They think that it's great that they're able to give back to our community in some way," said Pam Sheely from Chaddock School. "In this instance it is for the veterans, they enjoy being able to do that for them."

We're still waiting to hear back how much they raised but Sheely with Chaddock said the goal was $300, which would be enough to sponsor at least one honor flight veteran. 

