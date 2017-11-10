Severed line disrupts 911 service in Clark County

Phone service in Clark County, Missouri has been disrupted since Thursday afternoon after a farmer cut a fiber optic line, according to officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.



The sheriff's office says it's impacting 911 service. Sheriff's officials say you can get through to 911 at the Clark County Sheriff's Office on a landline from 727 or 754 numbers but if you call on a cell phone, you'll get a busy signal. Sheriff Shawn Webster advises residents to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.



Sheriff's officials say phone service was affected since before 4 p.m. Thursday and it's unclear when it'll be restored. Sheriff Webster says Century Link 911 has been unable to find when a fiber optic line was cut.