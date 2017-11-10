Severed line disrupts 911 service in Clark County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Severed line disrupts 911 service in Clark County

Posted:

Phone service in Clark County, Missouri has been disrupted since Thursday afternoon after a farmer cut a fiber optic line, according to officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it's impacting 911 service. Sheriff's officials say you can get through to 911 at the Clark County Sheriff's Office on a landline from 727 or 754 numbers but if you call on a cell phone, you'll get a busy signal. Sheriff Shawn Webster advises residents to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.

Sheriff's  officials say phone service was affected since before 4 p.m. Thursday and it's unclear when it'll be restored. Sheriff Webster says Century Link 911 has been unable to find when a fiber optic line was cut.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.